Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 95,950 Shares

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 95,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $559,388.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 6,314 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $36,936.90.

On Friday, June 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 79,385 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $317,540.00.

Select Interior Concepts stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,262. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter.

SIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.