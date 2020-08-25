SelfSell Price Down 14% This Week (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, SelfSell has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $48,764.86 and approximately $4,305.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00028374 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.