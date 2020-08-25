Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Position Boosted by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after buying an additional 1,502,957 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,962,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,063,000 after purchasing an additional 664,733 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,870,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,086,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 701,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 235,755 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -276.71 and a beta of 1.66. Shake Shack Inc has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $91,729.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,101.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,132,050. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.