Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMED. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.67. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 287.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 56,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

