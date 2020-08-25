Shift Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Shift coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $27,493.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

