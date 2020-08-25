Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.26

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.26 and last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 1572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $359,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $71,514.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,358.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,022,033 shares of company stock valued at $50,830,906. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

