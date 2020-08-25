Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell SA (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Expands By 10.0%

Banco de Sabadell SA (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,539,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 22,309,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 508.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

