Short Interest in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) Increases By 12.5%

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 11.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.