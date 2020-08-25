Short Interest in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Grows By 9.8%

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSOD shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $115,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

