Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Declines By 12.6%

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,199,300 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 2,515,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Curaleaf stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73.

CURLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Curaleaf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curaleaf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

