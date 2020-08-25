Short Interest in DS Smith plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Drops By 12.5%

DS Smith plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 467,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 371.5 days.

DS Smith stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, DS Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

