Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Grows By 10.0%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19.

