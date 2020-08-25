Short Interest in Infraestructura Energetica Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Increases By 14.1%

Infraestructura Energetica Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 607,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 577.5 days.

Shares of IENVF opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92. Infraestructura Energetica Nova has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Infraestructura Energetica Nova Company Profile

Infraestructura Energética Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Gas and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

