Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Decreases By 13.1%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,817,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACWX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,192,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 205,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,415,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 158,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 41,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.