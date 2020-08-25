Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Decreases By 13.4%

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $28.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 578.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.