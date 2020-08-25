Short Interest in Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Decreases By 12.6%

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.2 days.

KMMPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins cut Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Get Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.4 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.