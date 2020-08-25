Short Interest in Pier 1 Imports Inc (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) Increases By 14.3%

Pier 1 Imports Inc (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PIRRQ opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Pier 1 Imports has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pier 1 Imports stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Pier 1 Imports as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

