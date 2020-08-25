Short Interest in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Increases By 8.7%

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 10,160,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PVG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

PVG stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

