Short Interest in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Rises By 8.3%

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 4,948 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.52 per share, for a total transaction of $249,972.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,555,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,225,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,734,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,871 and have sold 248,386 shares valued at $12,862,810. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,113,000 after acquiring an additional 312,647 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 118,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,754,000 after acquiring an additional 108,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 71,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Safehold stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. Safehold has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.