Short Interest in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Increases By 11.9%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $2,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $2,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 85.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 113,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 41.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 1,031,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 35.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

SAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

