Short Interest in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Rises By 9.2%

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Leap Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VERU. ValuEngine downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.33. Veru has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

