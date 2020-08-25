Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Down 13.5% in July

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 86,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $13.75.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

