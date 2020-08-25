Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 12,053 Shares

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,053 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $782,842.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,760,733.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 11,632 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $782,949.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,561. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84. Sitime Corp has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.83.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sitime in the second quarter worth approximately $75,786,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sitime by 54.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 748,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 265,125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sitime by 47.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 151,865 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sitime by 31.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 398,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 95,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sitime in the first quarter worth approximately $5,318,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

