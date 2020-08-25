Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick Sells 8,094 Shares

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $545,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,178 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,030.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SITM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. 880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -106.83. Sitime Corp has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $69.27.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sitime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,786,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sitime in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,596,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sitime by 54.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 748,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 265,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sitime in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,318,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Sitime by 427.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 209,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,670 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sitime from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

