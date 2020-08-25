Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells $115,638.58 in Stock

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $115,638.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,994.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $88,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $93,240.00.

Shares of Sitime stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. Sitime Corp has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.83.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts forecast that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sitime from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sitime in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sitime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,786,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,596,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sitime by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 748,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,318,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sitime by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 209,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

