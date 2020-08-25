Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $115,721.55 in Stock

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $115,721.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,848.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,720 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $115,738.80.

On Friday, June 5th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $58,730.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Lionel Bonnot sold 2,700 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $79,380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.30. 880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,561. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. Sitime Corp has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $69.27.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sitime by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 50,319 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sitime by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sitime by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after buying an additional 151,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sitime by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

