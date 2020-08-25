South State CORP. Acquires Shares of 2,566 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,763,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 731,215 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,650.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 556,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 536,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,231.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 495,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 458,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

