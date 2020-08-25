South State CORP. Buys Shares of 5,596 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

South State CORP. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.