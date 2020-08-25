South State CORP. Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

South State CORP. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 14.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $217.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $217.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.76.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

