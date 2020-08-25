South State CORP. Invests $207,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

