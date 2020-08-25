South State CORP. Invests $233,000 in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,702 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 219.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 323.2% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 2.6% in the second quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.