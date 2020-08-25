South State CORP. Makes New $250,000 Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

South State CORP. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,738 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.