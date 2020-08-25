South State CORP. Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

South State CORP. bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 203.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,203 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in General Mills by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,190 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 90.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,204,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,419 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

