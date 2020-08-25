South State CORP. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

South State CORP. reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Strs Ohio raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 188.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,018,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,637,000 after buying an additional 53,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $153.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.58. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

