South State CORP. Sells 82 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

South State CORP. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $131.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.13. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

