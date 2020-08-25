South State CORP. Trims Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

South State CORP. cut its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,645,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,622,000 after buying an additional 66,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,750 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 947,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,412,000 after purchasing an additional 244,428 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.22. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

