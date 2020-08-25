Spark Networks (LOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LOV opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

LOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

