SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.19

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.19 and last traded at $122.19, with a volume of 3004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average is $102.51.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 3,558.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 285.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GXC)

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.