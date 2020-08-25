SpreadCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. SpreadCoin has a total market capitalization of $7,707.96 and $1.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SpreadCoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpreadCoin Coin Profile

SPR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpreadCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpreadCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.