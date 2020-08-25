Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.44.

NYSE SPT opened at $34.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $37,081.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,775,182 shares of company stock worth $103,694,710 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

