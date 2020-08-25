StableUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $542,022.79 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One StableUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $542,022.79 and $3,078.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00127122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.66 or 0.01714388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00192246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00153421 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000151 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,516,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,190 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

