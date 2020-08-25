Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Steelcase has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Steelcase by 66.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at $145,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

