Steven J. Murray Sells 4,224 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Steven J. Murray sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $351,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,144. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.27. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $84.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,638,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $979,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Exponent by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Exponent by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $5,795,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

