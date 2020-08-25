Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,052 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 863% compared to the typical volume of 317 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOAH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

NOAH stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noah by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Noah by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

