Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in July

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 656,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 130.2 days.

OTCMKTS SREDF opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

Get Storebrand ASA alerts:

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services for private individuals, companies, municipalities, and public sector in Norway and Sweden. It operates through Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other segments. The Savings segment offers pension saving products, including retirement, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products for private individuals.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.