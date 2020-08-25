Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €136.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of Stratec stock opened at €121.20 ($142.59) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 74.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €99.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57. Stratec has a 12 month low of €46.40 ($54.59) and a 12 month high of €116.60 ($137.18).

About Stratec

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

