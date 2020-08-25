STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

Deutsche Bank cut shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAUHY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $48.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $53.86.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

