Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 273 ($3.57).

SDRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Superdry to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Superdry stock traded down GBX 6.90 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 127.70 ($1.67). 563,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,951. The firm has a market cap of $104.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. Superdry has a 52-week low of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 529 ($6.91). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

