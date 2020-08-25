Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STRO. BidaskClub raised Sutro Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley lowered Sutro Biopharma to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.79.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $4,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1,520.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 55,661 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 41.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

