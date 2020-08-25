Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.37 Million

Analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce $70.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.79 million and the lowest is $67.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $52.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $295.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $300.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $312.10 million, with estimates ranging from $306.50 million to $315.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.29. 11,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $176.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $70,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $59,208.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,380 shares of company stock valued at $170,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 531,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.